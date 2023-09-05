Warangal: SRU techie strikes Rs 34.4 lakh package

Warangal: Yalla Krishnaveni, a final-year B.Tech (CSE) student of the SR University (SRU), Ananthasagar in Hanumakonda district, has accomplished an extraordinary feat by securing a job placement at PayPal, a global leader in online payments, with an annual package of Rs 34.40 lakh. Krishnaveni’s success not only reflects her personal triumph but also highlights the excellence and dedication of the SRU in imparting quality education.

The Vice Chancellor of SR University, Prof. Deepak Garg, expressed profound pride in Krishnaveni’s achievement. He said “Krishnaveni’s incredible success is a testament to the quality of education and holistic grooming we provide at SR University. We believe in nurturing well-rounded individuals who not only excel professionally but also contribute positively to society. Her remarkable accomplishment reaffirms our commitment to this mission and serves as an inspiration to all our students.”