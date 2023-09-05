Live
- Naidu to visit Anantapur, Kurnool from Sept 5 to 9
- SSS drinking water project employees call off agitation
- Narayana Hospital to conduct camp on pimples from today
- Govt making medical education out of reach for BCs, alleges TDP
- Dr Chandi Kumari receives Best Teacher Award from SOLETE
- Advantages of pursuing MSc in Data Science
- Gadkari keeps `3-trn infra projects on fast track
- Murmu unveils 12-foot statue of Gandhi at Rajghat
- Chittoor: ZP chief G Srinivasulu sets Oct 30 deadline for govt buildings’ completion
- Will strive for ‘state art’ status to Kalamkari: TTD Chairman
Just In
Warangal: SRU techie strikes Rs 34.4 lakh package
Warangal: Yalla Krishnaveni, a final-year B.Tech (CSE) student of the SR University (SRU), Ananthasagar in Hanumakonda district, has accomplished an extraordinary feat by securing a job placement at PayPal, a global leader in online payments, with an annual package of Rs 34.40 lakh. Krishnaveni’s success not only reflects her personal triumph but also highlights the excellence and dedication of the SRU in imparting quality education.
The Vice Chancellor of SR University, Prof. Deepak Garg, expressed profound pride in Krishnaveni’s achievement. He said “Krishnaveni’s incredible success is a testament to the quality of education and holistic grooming we provide at SR University. We believe in nurturing well-rounded individuals who not only excel professionally but also contribute positively to society. Her remarkable accomplishment reaffirms our commitment to this mission and serves as an inspiration to all our students.”