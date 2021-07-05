Warangal: Transformation of rural areas apace

Warangal: Telangana is the only State in the country that was providing funds to gram panchayats every month, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Taking part in the Bandla Gudem village under Lingala Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district on Sunday, he said that the villages in the State were witnessing all round development and turning into model villages with all the Gram Panchayats having facilities like tractors, dump yards, Vaikuntadhamams (crematoriums), Palle Prakruthi Vanams (rural nature parks), nurseries and drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha.



In all, the introduction of Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes have triggered a sea-change in villages and towns as sanitation and other aspects are now being handled more efficiently, he said. The rural areas didn't witness any development in the united Andhra Pradesh, however, since Chandrasekhar Rao took over the reins of the State they started to blossom, Errabelli said. The welfare and developmental programmes initiated by the Telangana Government have become beacons for the others in the country, he added.

"Since the introduction of the Palle Pragathi programme, all villages in the State have become synonymous with cleanliness and greenery. The government has provided tractors with trolleys and tankers to carry garbage and supply water to plants in all the villages. Telangana ade proper utilisation of funds released under MGNERGS scheme for public utilities," Errabelli said.

He said that KCR who rolled out innovative schemes made sure all sections of the society enjoy the fruits of development. Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bagiratha, Shadi Mubarak, Kalyana Laxmi, Aasara pensions etc have enhanced the stature of the TRS Government, the Minister said.

In Palakurthi mandal headquarters, the Minister who inaugurated a new branch of the DCCB distributed loans worth around Rs 5 crore to self-help groups. Earlier, Errabelli met the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter's farm house in Erravalli. The CM along with his family members greeted Errabelli on his birthday.