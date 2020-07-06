Criminal wanted in 26 cases nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi: A criminal involved in 26 cases of dacoity, robbery and attempt to murder was shot in the leg during an encounter with the Delhi Police and arrested.

Sunny Dabas a known bad character of Prem Nagar police station has absconding for sometime. The encounter took place at Barwala road in Narela Industrial Area in Outer North Delhi on Sunday night. Dabas was shifted to a hospital.

The police acted on a tip off they received on July 5, that Dabas will be meeting his friends on the Barwala Road.

"At around 12.50 a.m. Sunny Dabas came on his bike and was intercepted by the police team. But he did not stop and tried to flee. When again intercepted he opened fire at the police team, which returned the fire. While trying to escape, Sunny was hit in his lower limb.

"He fell down and tried to reload his gun again to fire at the police team. However, by then he was overpowered by swift action of the police team," said DCP Outer North Gaurav Sharma.

He was shifted to MV Hospital. On checking his back pack one country-made pistol and five live rounds of catridge were recovered, police said.

Later in hospital during treatment two more live cartridge of 7.62 mm were also recovered from Dabas and handed over by the doctor to the police. There is one sophisticated pistol also among things recovered.

So far apart from the arms and ammunition, police have also recovered a bike which he used in an attempt to murder case.

During interrogation he confessed that that he wanted to murder two more people. Further investigation was underway.