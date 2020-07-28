Hyderabad: Fraudster arrested for promising 2 BHK houses

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Madhapur zone along with Kukatpally police on Sunday arrested a fraudster who had cheated the gullible on the pretext of giving them 2 bhk houses which were sanctioned by the Telangana government.



The accused was identified as Guthula Prashanth (28), a native of East Godavari district, who was running a TV channel namely Vision-1 and is currently residing at KPHB.

According to police, the accused person duped more than 40 people on the pretext of allotting them 2 bhk houses by using his channel's name. The accused informed the gullible that the government of Telangana has given many houses to media channels. So, the houses which were given to Vision-1 will be sold and using this trick he collected Rs 1,70,000 from each of them along with their passport size photos and Aadhar copy.

After collecting the money and details, the accused person created a fake certificate on behalf of the Telangana government and forged the signature of an official and handed it to the gullible.

However, his act did not go unnoticed. Police received intelligence report and traced out the details about the accused. It was found that he had been cheating many persons in some or the other way, said VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Cyberabad police.

He further said that earlier also, the accused made a fake police ID card because he wanted to travel without anybody questioning him. However, his criminal act was spotted by Bhavanipuram PS of Vijayawada and he was sent to jail. After being released on bail, he continued with the same tactics. Henceforth, he was arrested in this case under section 419 and 420 of IPC and will be remanded to judicial custody."