Minor hacked to death for using pump set

Mainpuri (UP):A 15-year-old boy was allegedly hacked to death with an axe by his cousin brother in Nagla Kondar village in Mainpuri over a trivial issue of using pump for irrigating their fields.

The police have registered an FIR in the case and the main accused has been detained for questioning.

According to reports, the Robin Yadav, a student of class 11, had gone to plough his field when he was attacked by his cousin brother Rahul Yadav (26).

There was a dispute between them over using the pumping set for irrigating their fields, which had been distributed between two families. However, the ownership of the pump set is not yet clear, said police.

Interestingly, despite the dispute, the two families were living together in one house.

A FIR under section 302 (murder) of IPC has been registered against three persons including Rahul Yadav on a complaint filed by the deceased's family members at Dannhar police station.

The deceased's father Vinod Yadav had died earlier.

SP Mainpuri Ajay Kumar said that a clash between them was reported two days ago too and police had reached the spot and the matter was resolved after intervention of their respective family members.

On Saturday, Robin was hacked to death when he was going to plough his field. The deceased was attacked from behind. He was rushed to the district hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been sent for post mortem, said police.