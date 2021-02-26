X
Three killed as bike crashes into parked truck

Representational Image

Highlights

Unnao (UP): Three people were killed when their motorcycle rammed into the rear of a stationary truck on Pariyar-Chakalwanshi road near Kheda village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred in Safipur Kotwali police station area late Thursday night, Circle Officer (CO) Kripashankar said.

While two of them died on the spot, one other succumbed to the injuries on the way to hospital, the CO said.

The deceased have been identified as Shashikant (30), Mahesh (24) and Dhaniram (40), the CO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

