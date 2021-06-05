Two sisters beaten and gangraped in Rajasthan, 4 held

Jaipur : Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested four accused for sexually assaulting two sisters aged 19 and 20 after beating them up severely in Jaipur.

Police officials confirmed that the sisters, aged 19 and 20 years, who were residing in an apartment here were taken to a house in Luniawas on June 1 by two of the four accused.



At the Luniawas house, the youths, along with two of their associates, allegedly thrashed and gangraped the two girls.



These accused, identified as Atal and Pankaj, even threatened the sister duo against disclosing the incident to anyone.



After the incident, the survivors shared the atrocities with their family members. Subsequently, the police were pitched in and a case was registered.



Pratap Nagar SHO Shrimohan Meena said that the survivors' medical examination was conducted and efforts were made to nab the four accused. Police on Saturday arrested all the four accused and they will be produced in court soon, he said.

