12 killed in suicide attack outside Pak court

Islamabad: At least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in a suicide attack outside a court in Pakistan's capital on Tuesday.

The attack occurred near the entrance of the court complex in the G-11 area of the capital. The rescue authorities have retrieved 12 bodies, state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) reported.

"The bodies of 12 individuals killed in the blast have been transferred to PIMS (Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences) Hospital,” it said on X. It added that 20 injured individuals have been shifted to the emergency department of the PIMS Hospital.