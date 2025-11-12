  1. Home
  2. News
  3. International
News

12 killed in suicide attack outside Pak court

  • Updated: by
  • 12 Nov 2025 8:11 AM IST
12 killed in suicide attack outside Pak court
X

Islamabad: At least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in a suicide attack outside a court in Pakistan's capital on Tuesday.

The attack occurred near the entrance of the court complex in the G-11 area of the capital. The rescue authorities have retrieved 12 bodies, state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) reported.

"The bodies of 12 individuals killed in the blast have been transferred to PIMS (Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences) Hospital,” it said on X. It added that 20 injured individuals have been shifted to the emergency department of the PIMS Hospital.

Tags

Islamabad suicide attackPakistancourt bombingterrorist attackIslamabad blastsecurity situation

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 12 Nov, 2025

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashed

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 12 Nov, 2025

National News

More
Share it
X