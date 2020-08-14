37 missing in Nepal landslide

Kathmandu: At least 37 people have been reported missing, while 10 others were rescued after a landslide in Nepal's Sindhupalchok district on Friday, according to authorities.

More than 30 houses were also buried in the landslide that occurred at Lidi in Jugal Rural Municipality-2, reports The Himalayan Times.

A team of security personnel is conducting a rescue operation in the area.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Agni Prasad Sapkota has also reached for an onsite inspection.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Madhav Prasad Kafle at Sindhupalchok District Police Office (DPO) said that additional security personnel would be mobilised to the site as the mud debris is continuously sliding at the site.

The details of the casualties and loss incurred in the disaster are yet to be ascertained.