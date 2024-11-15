ATMIS completes third phase of troops' drawdown in Somalia

Mogadish : The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on Thursday announced the completion of Phase Three of its drawdown, which included a reduction of 2,000 soldiers from the mission's forces.

ATMIS said it had handed over the Burgavo military base in Jubaland State in southern Somalia, marking the final base transferred to the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) in this phase.

"This military base has been crucial in curtailing al-Shabab activities in the region. Being a port town, it has effectively blocked imports of illicit items," ATMIS Sector Two Deputy Commander Meshack Kishoyian said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the Somali capital.

The allied forces took over Burgavo from al-Shabab control in 2011, undermining the group's operations in Lower Juba. The ATMIS Kenya Defense Forces (KDF)-controlled base, located about 530 km from Mogadishu, played a pivotal role in countering al-Shabab's influence and securing the vital Burgavo-Ras Kamboni Main Supply Route, according to the AU mission.

"This milestone demonstrates the growing capacity and commitment of the Somali Security Forces to take over Somalia's security responsibilities, with support from ATMIS, UNSOS and other partners," said ATMIS military Chief Engineer Suleiman Ibrahim.

SNAF representative Sakariye Mohamed Omar expressed gratitude for the contributions of ATMIS KDF troops in fighting al-Shabab. "Somalia has become much safer, and the momentum of our forces remains strong," Omar said.

Since 2023, ATMIS has implemented a three-phase drawdown process, handing over 21 military bases to Somali Security Forces and withdrawing 9,000 troops. This marks a significant step toward Somalia taking full responsibility for its security, Xinhua news agency reported.

In January 2025, a new mission, the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), will replace ATMIS. AUSSOM will be a multidimensional mission comprising military, police and civilian components, authorized by the AU and mandated by the UN Security Council.