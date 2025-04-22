Live
- Adani Data Networks to transfer 400 MHz spectrum to Bharti Airtel
- Australia Denies Reports of Student Visa Ban for Applicants from Select Indian States
- AISF Demands Legal Action Against Allu Arjun, Sreeleela Over Alleged Misleading Endorsement
- MP seeks Centre's approval for setting up telecom hub in Gwalior
- "Empty Promises Won’t Do": Congress Slams Centre After Terror Attack in J&K
- Shivam Dube donates Rs 7 lakh to young Tamil Nadu athletes at TNSJA awards
- CBI books 3 NCB officials for extortion from Rajasthan marble trader, settles dispute with police
- Why job losers are insisting on publication of 'segregated' lists: CM Mamata
- "Maybe I Can Live In India": JD Vance Shares Son's Remark After Dinner With PM Modi
- 26 Tourists Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack, Amit Shah Races to Srinagar for Security Review
Australia Denies Reports of Student Visa Ban for Applicants from Select Indian States
Australia denies reports of banning student visas from Indian states, says applications are processed as per global standards; values Indian students.
The Australian High Commission in New Delhi has firmly denied recent media reports suggesting a ban on student visa applications from certain Indian states. The commission clarified that there is no restriction on visa applications from states such as Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir.
“The assertion that student visa applications from specific Indian states are being banned or restricted is incorrect,” a spokesperson for the Australian High Commission stated on Tuesday.
The statement reaffirmed Australia's commitment to its strong educational partnership with India. With more than 125,000 Indian students currently enrolled in Australian institutions, Indian students form the second-largest international student cohort in the country.
“Australia deeply values Indian students and welcomes their contribution to our classrooms and society,” the spokesperson added. “Visa applications from Indian students are being processed in line with global standards.”
This clarification follows reports suggesting that Australia, like the US and Canada, was tightening immigration measures for Indian students, with some universities allegedly suspending applications from specific regions.
The reports sparked anxiety among students and education consultants, especially in Gujarat—one of the key contributors to Australia's international student population.
However, the Australian Government has reiterated its welcoming stance toward Indian students and emphasized the ongoing collaboration between the two nations in the field of education.