Australia Denies Reports of Student Visa Ban for Applicants from Select Indian States

The Australian High Commission in New Delhi has firmly denied recent media reports suggesting a ban on student visa applications from certain Indian states. The commission clarified that there is no restriction on visa applications from states such as Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir.

“The assertion that student visa applications from specific Indian states are being banned or restricted is incorrect,” a spokesperson for the Australian High Commission stated on Tuesday.

The statement reaffirmed Australia's commitment to its strong educational partnership with India. With more than 125,000 Indian students currently enrolled in Australian institutions, Indian students form the second-largest international student cohort in the country.

“Australia deeply values Indian students and welcomes their contribution to our classrooms and society,” the spokesperson added. “Visa applications from Indian students are being processed in line with global standards.”

This clarification follows reports suggesting that Australia, like the US and Canada, was tightening immigration measures for Indian students, with some universities allegedly suspending applications from specific regions.

The reports sparked anxiety among students and education consultants, especially in Gujarat—one of the key contributors to Australia's international student population.

However, the Australian Government has reiterated its welcoming stance toward Indian students and emphasized the ongoing collaboration between the two nations in the field of education.