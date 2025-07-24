Bangladesh plane crash: Three students, two guardians still missing

Dhaka: Five people, including three students and two guardians from Bangladesh’s Milestone school and college are still missing after Monday's horrific air crash in Dhaka, an official statement by the institute detailed on Thursday.

On a routine training exercise early Monday afternoon, the Bangladesh Air Force FT-7 BGI fighter had crashed into the building on the permanent Diabari campus of Milestone School and college.

The students were reportedly waiting for their guardians after school when the plane crashed, leaving everyone ‘shocked’, ‘speechless’ and ‘utterly overwhelmed’, reported Bangladesh’s leading daily, 'The Dhaka Tribune'.

Everyone nearby rushed to the spot to assist in rescue efforts, and were soon joined by personnel from the Bangladesh Army, Fire services, Air Force, Navy and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), undertaking a high risk operation.

The school authority, with utmost grief, further confirmed the death of 18 school students, as well as two teachers and two guardians.

It was reported by local media that 40 students, along with seven teachers, one guardian, and two staff members were seriously injured, taking the number of injured to 51.

The Milestone school authorities said that the number of these figures were reflected to only those associated with Milestone School and college, with continuous efforts to update any given information.

Further, according to the notice released by the school, the list of the total figure of casualty is being compiled as well as released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Bangladesh armed forces.

The school authorities expressed their condolences to the families that suffered "and are suffering" because of the crash, affirming their continued support for the treatment of the ones injured.



