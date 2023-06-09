Live
- Second consecutive victory for the Telugu Talons as they edge past Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh
- 21-year-old youth found dead inside car in Delhi
- Asmi Jain's work exemplifies Indian iOS developers' creativity: Tim Cook
- Army to procure high bandwidth backhaul wireless 'Tactical LAN Radio'
- ED raids 27 locations in Rajasthan in paper leak case
- CBI Creates Special Team To Look Into The Violence In Manipur
- Arvind Kejriwal moves Gujarat HC seeking review of its order on PM's degree
- Rupee rises 4 paise against US dollar
- BJP and Congress destroyed Singareni, flays CM KCR
- Implement employee-specific Cabinet decisions in 2 months: AP CM tells officials
Biden to hold first 2024 campaign event in Pennsylvania
Highlights
US. President Joe Biden will hold his first campaign event next week in the swing state of Pennsylvania, according to a statement released by the White House.
US. President Joe Biden will hold his first campaign event next week in the swing state of Pennsylvania, according to a statement released by the White House.
Biden, 80, will attend a rally with union members in Philadelphia on June 17, the statement said. Biden
said in April he would run again for president, citing his administration's investment in infrastructure and job creation, and a need to push back against extremism popularized by his predecessor Donald Trump.
With fewer than 13 million people, a median household income below the national average, and a voting pool that is more than 80% white versus 69% nationwide, Pennsylvania has been a fiercely contested state in recent elections.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS