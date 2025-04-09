Did Musk ask Trump to roll back tariffs?

Texas: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who heads the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), had appealed to American President Donald Trump to reconsider the retaliatory import tariffs, the Washington Post reported.

According to the US daily, Musk's attempted intervention was unsuccessful and the CEO of X and Tesla also disagreed with other high-ranking Washington officials on issues such as migrant visas and DOGE's approach to government spending, The Washington Post pointed out citing two people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper recalled that on April 5, Musk criticized White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who played a key role in preparing a plan to introduce tariffs. "A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing," Musk wrote on his X page, referring to Navarro. This exchange marks the highest-profile disagreement between the President and Musk, the report said The Washington Post also said that Musk had over the weekend said that he would like to see a "free trade zone" between Europe and the United States.