The first suicide bomber first carried out an attack on the main entrance of the constabulary and the other one entered the compound," the news agency quoted an official source as declaring.

"Law enforcement personnel, including the army and police, have cordoned off the area and are carefully handling the Peshawar violence situation as we suspect there are some terrorists inside the headquarters," the official said.

Following the incident, a number of videos appeared on social media, alleging that blasts could be heard at FC Chowk Main sadar.

"The FC headquarters is under attack: we are responding and the area is being cordoned off," Pakistani news agency Dawn reported that a the policeman Mian Saeed Ahmad saying.

"Several explosions heard have taken place in the area," the official stated, adding the fact that "the area is being cordoned off."

In the course of this year, at the least 10 people perished and many were injured when a mighty car bomb was detonated in front of the headquarters of the paramilitary facility in Quetta.

The incident took place amid growing regional ensions. On September 3rd, a suicide Pakistan attack at a political gathering in Quetta caused the death of 11 people and wounded more than 40 others and injured more than 40. The incident passed in a colosseum parking lot where numerous Balochistan National Party sympathizers had been gathered.

Pakistani service has been fighting an ongoing insurrection within Balochistan that has killed 782 people as of 2024. In March in the month of March, Baloch Liberation Army members Baloch Liberation Army hijacked a train and killed off duty troops. Since January, more than 430 persons, mostly security personnel -- have been killed in diverse attacks which included six soldiers in Bannu.