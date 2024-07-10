Human Trafficking: Four Telugu origin people arrested in US

Hyderabad/Princeton: At least 4 people from Telugu states were arrested by the Princeton police, in Texas, USA after the cops found 15 adult women during the searches and many other men were found to be victims of forced labour in various locations.



The accused are identified as Santhosh Katkoori, Dwaraka Gunda, Chandan Dasireddy, Anil Male and they have been charged with trafficking of persons, which is a second-degree felony. Princeton police officers were sent to a residence in Ginsburg Lane in March regarding a suspicious circumstance and the young women were found to be living in squalid conditions, with many of them sleeping on the floor. The investigation began when a pest control company, who visited the house for potential bed bugs, tipped off the police after they found the women in squalid conditions.

The inquiry into the case brought to light that many of the women who were trafficked, were coerced to work for Santhosh and his wife Dwaraka Gunda. Many laptops, mobile phones, fraudulent documents, printers were seized when the search warrants were executed.



Later in the investigation it was found that adult men were also victims of forced labour in multiple other locations including McKinney, Melissa and Princeton.

Further investigation revealed that the victims were employed as programmers.

Dwaraka Gunda was arrested in March while Chandan Dasireddy was arrested in June.