ICE Intensifies Operations in Chicago as Residents Push Back
Residents of Chicago have begun to form volunteers to an eye on their communities amid the growing tensions between federal immigrant rights. Some have started honking their car horns and blowing whistles in a signal that agents are near.
The day before, agents from the federal government used tear gas on residents as well as more than 12 police officers in an altercation -the latest incident of the Trump administration's sweeping immigration crackdown.
Based on the reports of witnesses, the fight began on Tuesday morning, as federal agents were seen following a car through an economically-disadvantaged, largely Latino neighborhood of Chicago's South Side. The pursuit concluded in a collision between an federal agent's vehicle and a car they were following. The vehicle later crashed into a second car that was parked according to the Chicago Police Department confirmed.
After the crash, hundreds of immigration officers disguised in masks arrived on protests. The residers snappily left their homes, lining the sidewalks and thoroughfares. People threw objects and cried taglines, similar as" ICE, go home!" As pressures erupted.
When the police began to leave and leave, they released tear gas -- possibly without warning, causing panic as people fled to safety while coughing and covering their faces. Thirteen Chicago Police Department officers were also impacted from the deportation, officials claimed. One officer was seen washing his eyes using the garden hose of a neighbor's.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker strongly condemned immigration enforcement and accused that the Trump administration of making use of federal agents to use as a tool for political purposes.
"Let me be clear," Pritzker stated. "Donald Trump is using our service members as political props and pawns in his illegal attempt to militarize America's cities." Pritzker added that Chicago is currently experiencing its lowest homicide rate for the past six decades, and has records for employment.