Imran Khan is fully healthy

Rawalpindi/Islamabad: The Adiala Jail administration on Wednesday dismissed rumours and confirmed that former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan remains inside the Rawalpindi prison and is in good health. This comes amid growing speculation regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s whereabouts.

“There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala Jail,” officials said in a statement. They added that Khan was “fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention.” The authorities further rejected the claims about any deterioration in his condition, calling it “baseless”.

The clarification comes at a time when social media has been flooded with unverified claims, including suggestions from accounts based in Pakistan and Afghanistan alleging that Khan had been harmed or killed inside the prison.