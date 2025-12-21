Indian Tech Professional Takes Up Street Cleaning Job in Russia Amid Labour Shortage

An unusual story of migration and work has emerged from Russia, where a group of Indian workers has stepped in to address a labour shortage by taking up street-cleaning jobs. Among them is Mukesh Mandal, a 26-year-old Indian who says he previously worked as a software developer before moving abroad in search of better income opportunities.

Mandal is part of a group of 17 Indians who arrived in Russia about four months ago and are now engaged in cleaning streets in St. Petersburg. They are employed by a road maintenance firm that manages their documentation, accommodation, meals, transport, and work gear. For their efforts, the workers earn close to 100,000 rubles a month, which translates to roughly ₹1.1 lakh.

According to officials at the company, the Indian workers come from varied backgrounds and age groups, ranging from teenagers to those in their early forties. Back in India, some were farmers, some ran small businesses, while others worked in skilled professions such as architecture, event planning, driving, and software development. Mandal told a Russian media outlet that he had experience working with modern technologies, including artificial intelligence tools and chatbots, and described himself primarily as a developer, though it remains unclear where exactly he was employed.

Despite the sharp contrast between his past profession and current role, Mandal expressed no regret. He said his plan is to work in Russia for a year, save money, and eventually return to India. Emphasising dignity of labour, he explained that for him, the nature of the job is secondary to the value of honest work. According to Mandal, any job done with responsibility and sincerity carries respect, regardless of where or how it is performed.

The presence of Indian migrants in such roles underscores the broader trend of global labour movement, where workers often cross borders and professions to secure financial stability, especially in countries facing workforce shortages.