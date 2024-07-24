Live
Just In
Israeli army shoots down two drones approaching from east
Jerusalem: Israel's military said on Wednesday that its fighter jets shot down two drones that approached Israel from the east overnight.
In a statement, the military said the drones were intercepted before crossing into Israeli airspace.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed Shiite militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it launched the drones at "a vital target" near Eilat, an Israeli resort city on the Red Sea shore, Xinhua news agency reported.
The group said the attack was conducted "in solidarity with the people of Gaza" and vowed to continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds".
Since the Israel-Palestine conflict began on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli targets and US bases in the region.