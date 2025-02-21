Jaishankar Meets Chinese, Russian Counterparts At G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held significant diplomatic meetings with his Chinese and Russian counterparts during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg. The minister's two-day visit to South Africa included a notable encounter with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, which he documented on social media platform X.

During the conference's session on global geopolitical situations, Jaishankar emphasized several critical points, including the rejection of coercion in international relations and the need for broader global representation beyond select interests. He highlighted the current challenges facing multilateralism, particularly noting the dysfunction within the UN Security Council.

The minister acknowledged multiple global challenges, ranging from pandemic aftermath to ongoing conflicts, economic pressures, and environmental concerns. In his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, discussions centered on the Ukraine conflict and Middle Eastern crisis, with India reaffirming its support for a two-state solution and humanitarian assistance.

The gathering serves as a crucial platform for diplomatic engagement between G20 nations and the Global South, with expectations for the 2025 meeting to strengthen international cooperation amid global uncertainties.