Judge stops Trump admin from cancelling Indian student's visa

Texas: A US federal judge has barred the Trump administration from deporting a 21-year-old Indian whose student visa was cancelled just weeks before he was set to graduate.

Krish Lal Isserdasani is an engineering student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The April 15 order prevents the Department of Homeland Security from revoking the student visa or detaining Isserdasani who was expected to graduate with a bachelor's degree in computer engineering in early May.

His student visa was cancelled on April 4.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed last month that at least 300 visas have been revoked, adding that the department was targeting those who were involved in activities that "run counter" to US national interests.

The request for a temporary restraining order was brought by Madison attorney Shabnam Lotfi after Isserdasani's record was terminated in the government's Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVIS) database, the report added.

"He was given no warning, no opportunity to explain or defend himself, and no chance to correct any potential misunderstanding before his F-1 student visa record was terminated in SEVIS," the order said.

F1 visa is issued to international students who are attending an academic programme or English Language Program at a US college or university.

The Trump administration has revoked visas of hundreds of international students and detained roughly a dozen others on college campuses across the US, often without any warning or recourse for appeals.

Videos of some of the arrests, showing plain-clothes officers handcuff and arrest students near their homes, have gone viral and sent shockwaves through the international student community.

According to the order, Isserdasani was arrested on November 22, 2024, on suspicion of misdemeanour disorderly conduct after he and his friends got into an argument with another group of people after leaving a bar. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne declined to charge Isserdasani in the case, and he never appeared in court, the report quoted the order. Judge William Conley of the Western District of Wisconsin handed down the order, saying Isserdasani was not convicted of a crime, and his claim of wrongful visa termination had a "reasonable likelihood of success" in the courts. He set a preliminary injunction hearing for April 28.