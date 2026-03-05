Major Fire at Katedan Warehouse Causes Extensive Damage

A significant fire broke out in the Katedan area of Mylar Devpally on Monday morning, causing extensive property damage. The blaze originated at the Timber Depot and Plywood warehouse, quickly spreading to stored wood, logs, and firewood within moments.

Despite efforts by workers to extinguish the flames, the large quantity of wood hindered their attempts, allowing the fire to spread rapidly. Tensions rose in the surrounding neighbourhood as the blaze intensified.

Rajendran agar Zone ACP Srinivas arrived at the scene along with fire brigade personnel to oversee rescue operations. The fire brigade worked tirelessly for several hours with two fire engines before finally bringing the fire under control. Authorities estimate the damage could amount to up to Rs. 1 crore, though precise figures are still being assessed.

There are concerns that fire safety regulations may not be properly enforced in the warehouses. Locals have expressed alarm over the frequent fire incidents in Katedan and are calling for a special drive on fire safety enforcement, along with strict action against managers found to be flouting regulations.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited as investigations continue.