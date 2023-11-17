Live
Just In
Massive 7.2-magnitude quake rocks Philippines
Manila: A massive earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale jolted southern Philippines on Friday, with no immediate reports of damages or injuries.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the offshore quake, which occurred at 4.14 p.m. (local time), struck at a depth of 10 km, about 30 km southwest of Sarangani town in the Davao Occidental region, reports Xinhua news agency.
The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and cause damage.
There was also no immediate information if the quake had triggered a tsunami alert.
The tremor was also felt strongly in the nearby areas on Mindanao island, including General Santos City and adjacent provinces.
The archipelagic Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".