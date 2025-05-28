A new COVID-19 type called NB.1.81 has caused many more people to visit hospitals in China and Hong Kong. Now, the same variant has also been found in the United States, including New York City, says the CDC.

This new type was first found in the US in late March and early April in people coming from other countries. It showed up in states like California, Washington, Virginia, and New York. More cases have been seen in Ohio, Rhode Island, and Hawaii.

There are not many cases in the US yet, but experts say this new type spreads faster than older ones. In Hong Kong, many more people, particularly older than 65, are getting sick. More people are going to the hospital, and a few have died.

In China, the number of people going to the hospital for COVID has more than doubled in one month. But many have been saying that this new type does not seem to make people sicker than before.

Experts say this new type spreads more easily but does not make people more ill so far. They are worried it might work around the COVID vaccines, so they will keep watching it carefully.

The CDC and health groups are closely monitoring the situation and vathe riant to understand it clearly.



