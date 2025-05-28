Live
- Sudan humanitarian crisis deepens as fighting continues: UN
- Google Unveils SignGemma: AI Tool to Translate Sign Language into Text by Year-End
- IPL 2025: Jitesh credits batting coach DK's advice for sensational knock of unbeaten 85 vs RCB
- TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra proposes Nara Lokesh for Working president
- Good monsoon to boost farm production, keep inflation in check: Report
- Test tour of England represents a significant turning point for Indian cricket: Pujara
- Bosch clocks 2 pc decline in Q4 net profit at Rs 554 crore
- Northeast holds key for India’s $30-trillion vision towards Viksit Bharat: PMO
- Supreme Court upholds delisting of ICICI Securities
- SC asks SIT to restrict probe to online posts of Ashoka University professor on Op Sindoor
New COVID-19 Variant NB.1.81 Spreads Rapidly in China, Hong Kong, and Detected in US, Including NYC
The new COVID-19 variant NB.1.81 has caused increased hospital visits in China and Hong Kong and is now detected in the US, including New York City.
A new COVID-19 type called NB.1.81 has caused many more people to visit hospitals in China and Hong Kong. Now, the same variant has also been found in the United States, including New York City, says the CDC.
This new type was first found in the US in late March and early April in people coming from other countries. It showed up in states like California, Washington, Virginia, and New York. More cases have been seen in Ohio, Rhode Island, and Hawaii.
There are not many cases in the US yet, but experts say this new type spreads faster than older ones. In Hong Kong, many more people, particularly older than 65, are getting sick. More people are going to the hospital, and a few have died.
In China, the number of people going to the hospital for COVID has more than doubled in one month. But many have been saying that this new type does not seem to make people sicker than before.
Experts say this new type spreads more easily but does not make people more ill so far. They are worried it might work around the COVID vaccines, so they will keep watching it carefully.
The CDC and health groups are closely monitoring the situation and vathe riant to understand it clearly.