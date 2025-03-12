Live
- Anantapur GGH plagued with multiple problems
- Prevent dumping of waste at graveyards: Municipal Commissioner
- Edible oil racket busted, 1 arrested in joint drive
- Provide better healthcare services to people: Collector to officials
- Prof YL Srinivas to head Central Tribal University
- Tikka Reddy slams YSRCP’s ‘Yuvatha Poru’
- Centre committed to deliver on its promises: Kishan Reddy
- Bright Colors, Bigger Savings: Holi Must-Haves from Amazon.in
- Errors in Inter first year question paper stump students across State
- Sri City strengthens sustainable resource mgmt
Pakistan's top diplomat denied entry into US
Islamabad: Pakistan's envoy to Turkmenistan was denied entry into the United States and sent back from Los Angeles, despite holding a valid visa and complete travel documents. Ambassador KK Ahsan Wagan was travelling to Los Angeles for a vacation when US immigration authorities stopped him at the airport, according to a report.
The report, citing sources, stated that Wagan’s deportation was linked to "controversial visa references" detected by the US immigration system. Officials subsequently required him to return to his previous port of departure, raising questions about diplomatic procedures and the reasoning behind the action. However, US authorities have not disclosed specific concerns leading to the decision.
