  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Pakistan's top diplomat denied entry into US

Pakistans top diplomat denied entry into US
x
Highlights

Islamabad: Pakistan's envoy to Turkmenistan was denied entry into the United States and sent back from Los Angeles, despite holding a valid visa and...

Islamabad: Pakistan's envoy to Turkmenistan was denied entry into the United States and sent back from Los Angeles, despite holding a valid visa and complete travel documents. Ambassador KK Ahsan Wagan was travelling to Los Angeles for a vacation when US immigration authorities stopped him at the airport, according to a report.

The report, citing sources, stated that Wagan’s deportation was linked to "controversial visa references" detected by the US immigration system. Officials subsequently required him to return to his previous port of departure, raising questions about diplomatic procedures and the reasoning behind the action. However, US authorities have not disclosed specific concerns leading to the decision.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick