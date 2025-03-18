Parents of Missing Loudoun Co. Student Request Legal Declaration of Death in Dominican Republic

The parents of Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old college student from South Riding, Virginia, have sent a letter to Dominican authorities asking them to legally declare their daughter dead. Konanki, who went missing 12 days ago during a spring break trip, is believed to have drowned, according to local authorities after an extensive search.

The letter, which was first reported by Dominican news outlet Noticias SIN, was written by Konanki’s parents, Subbarayudu and Sreedevi Konanki. It was also sent to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed receiving a similar request. "The family contacted our agency for help in requesting closure," said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Thomas Julia, though he declined to provide further details.

The letter states that the individual last seen with Konanki is cooperating with the investigation, and there is no evidence of foul play. Dominican authorities have not been able to locate Konanki despite ongoing efforts.

Konanki, a premed student at the University of Pittsburgh, was last seen on hotel surveillance footage walking with friends toward the beach early on March 6 after a party at the Riu Republica hotel in the Dominican Republic.

A man seen with her in the video has been named a person of interest, though he is not considered a suspect. His lawyers are expected in court Tuesday, where they will file a habeas corpus motion, claiming he is being unlawfully detained.

The Konankis wrote in their letter that this step is necessary for their grieving process. "While no declaration can truly ease our grief, we trust this step will bring some closure and enable us to honor her memory," they said.