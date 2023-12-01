Live
PM Modi thanks UN chief for support to India’s G20 presidency
The Prime Minister thanked Guterres for his support during India's G20 presidency.
Dubai: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General, on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai on Friday.
The Prime Minister thanked Guterres for his support during India's G20 presidency.
He highlighted India's initiatives and progress in achieving climate goals.
Both leaders exchanged views on priorities and concerns of the Global South related to climate action, climate finance, technology and reforms of the multilateral governance and financial institutions, including the UN.
The UN Secretary-General appreciated India's efforts in the areas of sustainable development, climate action, MDB reforms, and disaster management under G20 Presidency. He welcomed PM Modi's Green Credit Initiative.
He affirmed to work with India to build on the achievements of India's Presidency and take them forward at the UN Summit of the Future 2024.