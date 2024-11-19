Live
Just In
Qatar says Hamas political office in Doha not permanently closed
Doha: A spokesperson from the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that the Hamas political office in Doha has not been permanently closed.
"If Hamas's political office were to be closed, it would be announced by the Qatari Foreign Ministry, not through other channels," Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying.
He added, "the leaders of the Hamas negotiating team are not currently in Doha and are moving between various capitals."
Responding to the suspension of Qatar's mediation efforts to Gaza ceasefire talks, Al Ansari said it "was attributed to the lack of seriousness from the involved parties," reiterating the country's consistent stance and calling for a ceasefire and the facilitation of aid into the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.
The ministry announced earlier this month that Qatar's mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel are currently "stalled."