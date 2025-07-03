Quad condemns Pahalgam attack

Washington: The Quad grouping has called for bringing the perpetrators, organisers and financiers of the Pahalgam terror attack to justice without any delay and urged UN member nations to extend cooperation for it.

The foreign ministers of the four-nation grouping met in the US capital on Tuesday to firm up a broad agenda for the bloc's annual summit in India later this year. The Quad condemned the April 22 attack in the strongest terms and strongly pitched for action against cross-border terrorism.