- Fraud targeting artists busted in Tirumala
- Naidu envisions major development plan for Kuppam
- Polavaram completion by 2027 impossible: Ex-MP
- Banakacherla Brouhaha… Harish taunts Revanth, says he is a ‘virus of lies’
- VIT-AP holds workshop on Mass Spectrometry
- Police seize sand smuggled from Karnataka
- BJP state chief visits Guntur
- Rajamahendravaram students win gold medals
- Three held, 180 kg ganja seized
- Papikondalu boat trips halted as Godavari rises
Quad condemns Pahalgam attack
Washington: The Quad grouping has called for bringing the perpetrators, organisers and financiers of the Pahalgam terror attack to justice without any delay and urged UN member nations to extend cooperation for it.
The foreign ministers of the four-nation grouping met in the US capital on Tuesday to firm up a broad agenda for the bloc's annual summit in India later this year. The Quad condemned the April 22 attack in the strongest terms and strongly pitched for action against cross-border terrorism.
