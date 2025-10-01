  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

Quetta blast leaves 15 dead

Quetta blast leaves 15 dead
x
Highlights

Karachi: At least 15 people were killed and over 30 others injured on Tuesday in a bomb attack against the paramilitary forces in Pakistan's troubled...

Karachi: At least 15 people were killed and over 30 others injured on Tuesday in a bomb attack against the paramilitary forces in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province.

The blast ripped through a busy street close to the headquarters of Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Quetta, capital of the province. Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar confirmed the attack.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick