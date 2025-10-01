Quetta blast leaves 15 dead
Karachi: At least 15 people were killed and over 30 others injured on Tuesday in a bomb attack against the paramilitary forces in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province.
The blast ripped through a busy street close to the headquarters of Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Quetta, capital of the province. Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar confirmed the attack.
