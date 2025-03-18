Researchers Successfully Freeze Light, Unlocking New Properties

In a significant advancement in quantum physics, researchers in Italy have successfully frozen light and demonstrated that it can exhibit supersolid properties. The findings, published in the journal Nature under the title “A Supersolid Made Using Photons,” mark a critical step forward in understanding light’s behavior in extreme conditions.

A supersolid is a phase of matter that simultaneously possesses the frictionless motion of superfluids and the structured rigidity of solids. Until now, scientists had only observed such behavior in Bose-Einstein condensates (BEC), an ultracold state of matter formed when atoms or subatomic particles are cooled near absolute zero.

Typically, liquids transition into solids as molecular motion slows, leading to a structured arrangement. In this study, scientists manipulated light at temperatures approaching absolute zero, where quantum effects become dominant. Absolute zero (0 Kelvin, -273.15 degrees Celsius) represents the theoretical limit where molecular movement nearly ceases, though it remains physically unattainable. However, researchers can achieve conditions extremely close to this limit in laboratory environments.

The experiment involved using a Bose-Einstein condensate, where particles act collectively as a single quantum entity at ultralow temperatures. When a high concentration of photons was introduced into the system, they displayed unexpected behaviors, forming distinctive patterns characteristic of supersolid matter. The researchers noted that these photons organized into satellite condensates with opposing wave numbers but identical energy levels, demonstrating supersolid properties.

The discovery has significant implications for quantum computing and photonics. Supersolid light could improve the stability of qubits, which are essential for quantum computation, potentially leading to advancements in processing power and error reduction in quantum systems.

Beyond computing, this research could impact optical technologies, photonic circuits, and fundamental quantum mechanics studies. The ability to control light at this level opens new possibilities in high-precision measurement, secure communication, and advanced material science.

“The emergence of the supersolid state leads to a spatial modulation in photon density, a defining characteristic of supersolidity,” the study states. This development presents new avenues for exploring light’s quantum properties and their practical applications in technology and physics.

With light now demonstrating supersolid behavior, future studies may explore ways to harness and manipulate this state for practical use. Researchers will likely investigate whether this phenomenon can be replicated under different conditions or scaled for technological implementation.