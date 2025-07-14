Sawan 2025 Start and End Date Defined by the Best Astrologer Acharya Devraj Ji

Introduction

The holy month of Sawan, also known as Shravan, holds deep religious and spiritual significance in the Hindu calendar. It is the most auspicious time dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and perform special rituals to seek divine blessings. In 2025, the exact sawan 2025 start date and end date become even more meaningful due to celestial alignments that will influence the month’s energy.

According to the best astrologer in India, Acharya Devraj Ji, understanding the astrological basis of Sawan 2025 is crucial for performing rituals at the right time, maximizing spiritual benefits, and aligning with cosmic energies for overall well-being. With his decades of experience in Vedic astrology, KP astrology, and Nadi astrology, Acharya Ji brings unparalleled insights into the divine timing of Sawan.

In this article, Acharya Devraj Ji explains:

The start and end dates of Sawan in 2025

The spiritual and astrological significance of Sawan

The best days to observe fasts and perform Shiva puja

How planetary alignments will impact this sacred month

Astrological remedies to follow for blessings and growth

Sawan 2025: Start and End Date as per Hindu Panchang

When Does Sawan Begin and End in 2025?

According to the Vedic Panchang and Acharya Devraj Ji’s precise calculations:

Sawan Start Date (First Shravan Somwar):

Monday, July 14, 2025

Sawan End Date (Last Shravan Somwar):

Monday, August 11, 2025

Thus, Sawan in 2025 will span 29 days, including five auspicious Mondays (Somwars) dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Why Sawan Is Spiritually Significant

Acharya Devraj Ji explains that Sawan is ruled by Lord Shiva, the destroyer of ignorance and the giver of spiritual awakening. During this month, planetary energies align in such a way that devotees can experience inner transformation through penance, prayer, and devotion.

Mythological Origins of Sawan

As per Hindu mythology, Sawan is associated with the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean). During this cosmic event, Halahala (deadly poison) emerged, and Lord Shiva consumed it to save the universe. To cool his body, devotees began offering Gangajal and Belpatra, especially during the month of Shravan.

Acharya Ji emphasizes that every Monday (Somwar) during this month carries immense potential for spiritual elevation, karma cleansing, and divine grace.

Shravan Somwar Vrat 2025 Dates

Here are the five Shravan Mondays (Somwars) that fall during Sawan 2025:

July 14, 2025 – First Shravan Somwar July 21, 2025 – Second Shravan Somwar July 28, 2025 – Third Shravan Somwar August 4, 2025 – Fourth Shravan Somwar August 11, 2025 – Fifth and Last Shravan Somwar

Astrological Benefits of Observing Somwar Vrat

According to Acharya Devraj Ji, observing fasts on these Mondays can:

Remove planetary doshas related to Moon, Saturn, and Rahu

Enhance emotional stability and inner peace

Strengthen marital harmony and relationship success

Bring spiritual growth and intuitive clarity

Planetary Influences During Sawan 2025

Acharya Devraj Ji highlights that the planetary transit during Sawan 2025 will amplify the spiritual and healing energies of this month.

Key Transits During Sawan 2025:

Sun in Cancer : The Sun's transit in Cancer enhances emotional intelligence and devotion. Ideal for Shiva puja and family-oriented prayers.

: The Sun's transit in Cancer enhances emotional intelligence and devotion. Ideal for Shiva puja and family-oriented prayers. Mercury in Leo : Brings clarity in speech and effective mantra chanting.

: Brings clarity in speech and effective mantra chanting. Saturn Retrograde in Aquarius : Encourages self-discipline, meditation, and breaking past karmic patterns.

: Encourages self-discipline, meditation, and breaking past karmic patterns. Jupiter in Taurus: Supports grounded spirituality and abundance through disciplined devotion.

Sawan and the Moon Connection

In Vedic astrology, Monday (Somwar) is ruled by the Moon, which governs emotions, mind, and subconscious energies. Sawan’s Mondays are perfect for emotional healing, stress release, and mental peace, especially when Moon is exalted or well-placed.

Special Rituals Recommended by Acharya Devraj Ji

To make the most of Sawan 2025, Acharya Ji recommends a few powerful spiritual and astrological practices:

1. Jalabhishek to Lord Shiva

Offer Gangajal, milk, honey, and rose water to the Shiva Linga every Monday. Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” 108 times.

2. Recite Rudrashtakam and Shiva Chalisa

Daily chanting of Rudrashtakam and Shiva Chalisa during this month removes obstacles and grants peace.

3. Observe Shravan Somwar Vrat

Fasting from sunrise to sunset on Mondays helps in attaining mental and physical purity. Consume fruits and satvik food after evening prayers.

4. Light a Diya at Shivlinga During Pradosh Kaal

Pradosh Kaal (after sunset) is a spiritually potent time to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and career growth.

5. Offer Bel Patra, Dhatura, and White Flowers

These are sacred offerings that please Lord Shiva. Ensure they are fresh and offered with devotion.

Astrological Remedies for Career and Relationship During Sawan

Career Remedies

Acharya Devraj Ji, known as the best career astrologer in India, advises:

Chant Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra 108 times daily to eliminate career stagnation.

Donate black sesame seeds and mustard oil on Saturdays to reduce Shani’s negative influence.

Offer water to Shivling before sunrise to enhance Mercury and Jupiter’s positive energies for job growth.

Relationship Remedies

Perform Gauri-Shankar Rudraksha puja to attract harmony in marriage.

Offer Haldi Kumkum to Goddess Parvati on Fridays.

Wear a silver chain with Moon Yantra if facing emotional turbulence in relationships.

Sawan 2025 for Each Zodiac Sign: Acharya Devraj Ji’s Predictions

Aries

Strong spiritual growth. Excellent time to perform Rudrabhishek for career breakthroughs.

Taurus

Health will improve. Good time for resolving family misunderstandings through Shiva puja.

Gemini

Meditation will bring clarity. Fasting on Mondays will remove Mercury-related doshas.

Cancer

Moon being your ruler, this month will bring emotional release and healing through devotion.

Leo

Ideal time to strengthen relationships. Offer water to Shiva for inner peace.

Virgo

Good month for career planning. Spiritual rituals will improve focus.

Libra

Enhances beauty, charm, and relationship strength. Ideal for offering flowers to Shiva.

Scorpio

Best time for transformation. Regular chanting of Om Namah Shivaya will bring peace.

Sagittarius

Spiritual insights will grow. Fasting will remove Jupiter and Rahu-related issues.

Capricorn

Pray to Lord Shiva for mental strength and break from past karmic patterns.

Aquarius

Saturn retrograde might bring old lessons. Use this month for deep reflection and mantra sadhana.

Pisces

Excellent time to deepen spiritual practices. Shiva devotion will clear mental confusion.

Do’s and Don’ts During Sawan 2025

Do’s:

Worship Lord Shiva daily, especially on Mondays

Eat satvik food (no onion, garlic, or non-veg)

Maintain silence and practice japa (mantra chanting)

Donate food, milk, and clothes to the needy

Don’ts:

Avoid alcohol and meat

Don’t use black clothes or broken utensils

Avoid anger, lies, and negative thoughts

Don’t pluck Bel Patra on Amavasya or Sundays

Acharya Devraj Ji’s Final Message for Sawan 2025

In the words of Acharya Devraj Ji, "Sawan is not just a month—it is a spiritual bridge to the divine. The more you immerse yourself in devotion and self-discipline during Sawan, the closer you come to discovering your true self. Use this sacred time to transform your karma, your energy, and your destiny."

Acharya Ji’s advanced predictions, drawn from Vedic astrology, KP astrology, and Nadi techniques, empower devotees to align themselves with universal forces that shape personal and spiritual growth.

Conclusion

Sawan 2025, starting on July 14 and ending on August 11, is a spiritually charged period that provides devotees with a rare opportunity to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings. With five powerful Mondays for observing fasts and performing pujas, this month is ideal for introspection, healing, and positive transformation.

By following the astrological guidance of Acharya Devraj Ji, considered the best astrologer in India, individuals can make this Sawan a life-changing journey of divine connection, karmic purification, and inner peace.

If you wish to know how Sawan 2025 will affect your personal horoscope, career, or relationship karma, connect with Acharya Devraj Ji for a personalized astrological consultation today.