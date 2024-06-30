  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Swiss landslide kills 2, leaving one missing: media

Swiss landslide kills 2, leaving one missing: media
x
Highlights

After a landslide hit southern Switzerland over the night, rescuers found two bodies on Sunday.

Geneva: After a landslide hit southern Switzerland over the night, rescuers found two bodies on Sunday.

Local media said the incident occurred at the Maggia Valley in canton Ticino and one person is still missing, reports Xinhua news agency.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain affected southern and western Switzerland on Saturday evening and into the night.

On Sunday morning, Swiss President Viola Amherd said on social flatform X (formerly Twitter):" The heavy storms have caused major damage in several regions. People are missing in Ticino."

She expressed her condolence to those affected, adding that "the situation remains tense. Please take care and follow the instructions of the authorities."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X