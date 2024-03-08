Live
- Global Telangana Association celebrates International womens day
- Two civilians killed in Turkish airstrike in Iraq
- ED attaches lands, properties of Rohit R. Pawar in money-laundering case
- I&B Minister Anurag Thakur congratulates Sudha Murty on Rajya Sabha nomination
- Ramadan 2024: Engaging Ramadan Activities for Children
- Maharashtra readies roadmap to become $1 trillion economy
- Ojas Tejo yoga institute celebrated International Women's Day on 8th Marchb2024 at GHMC Park, indraprastha colony
- Unveiling Pure Gold, Pure Value: Vega Sri Gold and Diamonds Offers Exclusive Limited-Time Deal
- ‘We Love Bad Boys’ review: Explores the love lives of today’s youth
- International Women’s Day 2024: Ensuring Your Safety with These WhatsApp and Social Media Tips
Two people were killed and another wounded in a Turkish airstrike in Iraq's Duhok province on Friday, a Kurdish security source said.
Baghdad: Two people were killed and another wounded in a Turkish airstrike in Iraq's Duhok province on Friday, a Kurdish security source said.
A Turkish aircraft bombed them in the morning when they were collecting herbs in a mountain near their village in the province's Shiladze area, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.
The Turkish forces often carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants, especially in the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the group.
The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.
Details are awaited.
