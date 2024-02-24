Live
Just In
Two soldiers killed after helicopter crashes in US
Two soldiers were killed after a military helicopter crashed during training in the US state of Mississippi.
Washington: Two soldiers were killed after a military helicopter crashed during training in the US state of Mississippi.
Taking to X, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves posted: "The Mississippi National Guard experienced an Apache AH-64 helicopter crash during a routine training flight in Prentiss County. Tragically, both Guardsmen on board did not survive."
The incident occurred in a wooded area around 2 p.m. (2000 GMT) during a routine training flight on Friday, NBC News reported citing a statement from the Mississippi National Guard as saying.
"Our paramount concern at this time is to ensure proper casualty assistance is conducted to support the surviving family members," the Mississippi National Guard said, adding that the incident is under investigation, Xinhua news agency reported quoting NBC News.