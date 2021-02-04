UK Parliament may debate farmers issue

London: The UK Parliament's Petitions Committee will consider a Westminster Hall debate in the House of Commons complex on the issue of farmers protests and press freedom in India after an online petition attracted over 110,000 signatures.

While the name of Boris Johnson appears in his capacity as a west London Conservative Party member of Parliament, Downing Street had categorically denied that the UK Prime Minister had signed the petition.

The House of Commons further clarified on Thursday that while it is possible to view signatures on its petitions website by individual parliamentary constituencies, and the data also gives the name of the constituency MP, the data does not show whether individual MPs have signed it.

In London, a UK government spokesperson said, "Media freedom is vital for the protection of human rights and journalists all around the world must be free to do their job and to hold authorities to account without fear of arrest or violence."