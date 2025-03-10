Ukraine Support Pause Emboldens Russia as Trump’s Aid Terms Remain Unclear

President Donald Trump’s decision to pause U.S. military and intelligence support for Ukraine has significantly impacted the ongoing war against Russia, with experts warning it has emboldened Moscow. However, Trump’s exact conditions for resuming aid remain uncertain.

Despite growing concerns, U.S. envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg emphasized that the halt in assistance is temporary. “The president did not say it has ended. He said it is paused. That is transitional,” Kellogg stated during a Council on Foreign Relations discussion. He admitted he was unaware of what specific criteria would lead to the resumption of aid, saying, “That’s his call.”

Impact on the Battlefield

Diplomatic sources told CBS News there is no indication that U.S. support will be reinstated anytime soon. Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill warned that the pause has emboldened Russia, leading to intensified attacks. “It’s also not just blindsided but partially blinded Ukraine,” Hill said on Face the Nation.

Hill also suggested that the pause could push U.S. allies to reconsider their own security strategies. “Other countries also share vital intelligence with the U.S. This is a two-way street,” she said.

Diplomatic Efforts and Unclear Terms

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet with Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, marking the first direct talks since a tense Oval Office exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy led to the U.S. aid cutoff. While Trump’s administration has expressed interest in reviving a minerals and economic partnership deal with Ukraine, the broader conditions for restoring military support remain vague.

National security adviser Mike Waltz hinted on Friday that discussions would not only cover economic ties but could also push for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, has joined the diplomatic effort.

Zelenskyy will not attend the Tuesday meeting, instead sending a delegation led by key aide Andry Yermak, along with Ukraine’s foreign and defense ministers. A senior State Department official described their participation as a sign that Ukraine is “ready to move forward.”

Negotiations and U.S. Strategy

Kellogg revealed that the Trump administration is waiting for Ukraine’s “term sheet” for ending the war, noting that a Russian version has already been received. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that Rubio has discussed “all sides” making concessions to secure peace, but it remains unclear whether Russia has offered any.

Trump has suggested that Ukraine might reclaim some Russian-occupied territory, but he has not specified which areas. His administration has also floated the possibility of sanctions on Russia’s energy and banking sectors. However, Trump downplayed Moscow’s increased attacks during the U.S. aid pause, saying, “Anybody would do” the same.

Fiona Hill dismissed Trump’s talk of sanctions, stating, “I believe more what he said in the Oval Office—he sees Ukraine as losing and is essentially telling them to capitulate.”

Intelligence and Military Aid Cutoffs

The U.S. has halted lethal intelligence sharing with Ukraine, including targeting coordinates for U.S.-provided weapons like HIMARS. The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) confirmed on Sunday that it has suspended Ukraine’s access to satellite imagery. Additionally, commercial imagery company Maxar stated that Ukrainian accounts had been temporarily disabled.

The Trump administration has also blocked the transfer of $3.85 billion in military aid that was approved under the Biden administration, with European Command instructed to halt weapons shipments already in transit. However, U.S. officials confirmed that some intelligence is still being shared to help Ukraine defend against Russian attacks.

Congress is expected to receive a briefing on the intelligence cutoff later this week, according to Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

As Ukraine fights to defend its territory and U.S. allies reassess their commitments, Trump’s next move on aid remains uncertain—leaving both Ukraine and Washington’s European partners in limbo.