US, Europe need countries like India to outcompete China

Washington: The US and Europe need countries like India on board to outcompete China, top American Senator Chuck Schumer said Friday asserting that they all need to work together to ensure the democratic international order does not disintegrate in the face of an increasingly aggressive Chinese Communist Party.

This is the message with which Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, is leading a powerful bipartisan group of Senators to India next week, the New York Senator told Europeans and the international leaders at the annual Munich Security Conference.

"We must work together to ensure the democratic international order does not disintegrate in the face of an increasingly aggressive Chinese Communist Party. And the task does not belong to the US and Europe alone: we need nations like India, the world's largest democracy, and the democracies of Asia, to work with us to outcompete China," Schumer said in remarks at the McCain Award Dinner at Munich Security Conference.

"I will travel to India and deliver the same message to them as we seek to counter this looming threat. I urge Europe to do the same. India, with its democratic traditions, can be a very strong partner in outcompeting China. And India joining the western partnership could serve the purpose of advancing democracy," Schumer said.

Earlier in an op-ed in The Washington Post, Schumer said the democratic international order must stand strong to confront the rise of the Chinese Communist Party.