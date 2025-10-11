U.S. Reportedly Preparing to Deploy 200 Troops to Israel for Gaza Support Operations

The troops will not enter Gaza and will instead be stationed in Israel and focused on logistical, transportation, engineering and operational planning work, the officials said.

“They will not enter Gaza. There will be no U.S. boots on the ground in Gaza,” one of the officials said.

The mission is code-named the U.S. military Coordination Cell and comes after Israel and Hamas reached an agreement for a ceasefire and the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinians who had been detained since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023.

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump said the “first phase” of the agreement had been reached and that he also would be going to Egypt for the signing of the official deal.

In a statement early Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the Israeli government had approved what it called a historic deal to end the war after two years of bloodshed that has battered the Gaza Strip and sparked international outcry.

The October 7 attacks by Hamas militants killed around 1,200 people in Israel.

The U.S. troops could begin to arrive in Israel as soon as now, officials said.

In addition to supporting the flow of humanitarian aid and assistance into Gaza, the troops will also help manage the deconfliction mechanism, the officials said. Deconfliction is a mechanism put in place to ensure that both sides are abiding by the agreed upon security measures and aren’t escalating the situation.

The United States already has military troops in Israel focused on various missions there, including missile defense. The U.S. had officials focused on deconfliction as well between Israel and Hezbollah during the ceasefire last year in Lebanon.