US Spokesperson Refuses to Comment on Pakistan's Role in Pahalgam Attack, Reaffirms Support for India

In a pointed exchange during a press briefing on Friday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined to address a Pakistani journalist’s question regarding border tensions with India following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

When pressed on the issue, Bruce firmly responded, “I am not going to be remarking on it. I appreciate this, and perhaps, we will come back to you with another subject. I will say nothing more on that situation.” She added that US leaders had already stated their position clearly.

Bruce reiterated that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and emphasized Washington’s solidarity with New Delhi. “The United States stands with India and strongly condemns all acts of terrorism. We pray for the lives of those lost and for the recovery of the injured,” she said.

The Pahalgam attack on April 22 claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including tourists at the popular hill station in South Kashmir, often dubbed “Mini Switzerland.” India has blamed Pakistan for harboring and backing the perpetrators of the attack—an allegation Islamabad denies.

In response, New Delhi has taken a series of diplomatic and strategic steps, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals effective April 27, and urging Indian citizens in Pakistan to return home. Diplomatic ties between the two nations have since been downgraded.

Meanwhile, US President Trump personally called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer condolences and express support. Modi thanked him and vowed that India would relentlessly pursue those responsible. “We will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will follow them to the ends of the earth,” Modi declared during a public rally in Bihar's Madhubani.

The international community, including several Muslim nations, has expressed solidarity with India, while the United Nations has urged both countries to exercise “maximum restraint” to avoid further escalation.