Live
- Bihar: Bypolls for Tirhut Graduate MLC Constituency to be held on Dec 5
- Indonesia seeks 120 million USD in investment by 2025
- Van Nistelrooy 'hoping' for Man Utd injury boost ahead of Europa League clash
- Vietnam strives to be among top three ASEAN countries in industrial competitiveness
- New antibody treatment boosts immune response against tumor: study
- Supreme Court judgment tomorrow on validity of UP Madarsa Act
- Uttar Pradesh enhances support for teachers with revised transfer policy
- Tokyo Stock Exchange to extend trading hours by 30 minutes
- 1,000 Chhath Puja ghats getting ready: Delhi CM Atishi
- Nvidia CEO wants SK hynix to advance supply of HBM4 chips by 6 months
Just In
Vietnam strives to be among top three ASEAN countries in industrial competitiveness
Vietnam strives to be among the top three Southeast Asian countries in terms of industrial competitiveness by the end of this decade, Vietnam News on Monday cited the goal proposed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade as saying.
Hanoi : Vietnam strives to be among the top three Southeast Asian countries in terms of industrial competitiveness by the end of this decade, Vietnam News on Monday cited the goal proposed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade as saying.
The country's industrial sector aims to have over 40 per cent share in gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030. The manufacturing and processing industry alone is expected to account for around 30 per cent of the GDP, according to the ministry's action plan.
The average per capita value added in the manufacturing and processing industry per capita is expected to reach over 2,000 US dollars.
To achieve this goal, Vietnam aims to establish several large-scale industrial corporations and enterprises with international competitiveness in basic, priority and key industries, Xinhua news agency reported.
Vietnam's national index of industrial production advanced 8.34 per cent year on year in the first nine months of this year, according to the latest update by the General Statistics Office.