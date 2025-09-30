Viksit Bharat Run unites Indian diaspora in patriotic celebration

Edison, New Jersey: The Indian American community turned out in full force for the Viksit Bharat Run, a spirited event that celebrated unity, progress, and love for the motherland.

Organized by Sai Datta Peetham in collaboration with Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple and supported by the Consulate General of India in New York, the run drew enthusiastic participation from across the region.

Held at the temple parking lot on Oak Tree Road, the event symbolized India’s journey toward becoming a $30 trillion economy and showcased the pride and commitment of the diaspora in contributing to that vision. The run also served as a vibrant platform to highlight the growing Indo-U.S. friendship.

Distinguished guests included Vishal Jayeshbhai Harsh, Deputy Consul General of India (New York), former Deputy Speaker and Commissioner Emeritus Upendra Chivukula, Shiva Vishnu Temple Chairman Raghu Sharma Shankaramanchi, and several community leaders such as Krishna Reddy Anugul, Vilas Jambul, and Damu Geddela.

Representatives from prominent organizations, including TANA, ATA, NATS, TTA, MATA, TIFAS, HSS, and other Indo-American associations, also joined the celebration.

Speakers commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and spotlighted transformative initiatives such as Fit India, Startup India, Make-in-India, Digital India, and the UPI revolution. They emphasized the critical role of the Indian diaspora in realizing the Viksit Bharat vision.