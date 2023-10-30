Live
- Court rules against Meta over penalty on illegal user info sharing
- US FTC to pay $100 mn in refunds to Vonage consumers who lost money
- PM Modi chairs meeting of Somnath temple trust in Gujarat
- Meta launches paid ad-free subscription for FB, Instagram in EU
- Govt making all efforts to help ex-servicemen sentenced to death in Qatar: Indian Navy chief
- Free Palestinian prisoners so that we return home: Israeli hostages
- Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian juniors storm into semis with stunning 6-2 win over New Zealand
- Singur plant row: Tata Motors can recover Rs 766 cr from Bengal govt as compensation
- Supriya Sule hails SC verdict directing Maha Speaker to complete defection petitions by Jan 31
- El Al to stop flying over Saudi Arabia, Oman on flights to Asia
World should take responsibility to free Israeli hostages: IDF
Israel Defense Force (IDF) Spokesperson Real Admiral Daniel Hagari on Monday said that the world should take responsibility to free the Israeli hostages taken by the Hamas on October 7.
He said that the international institutions and organisations have a responsibility to free the hostages from the Hamas custody.
On Friday, the IDF commenced its ground offensive inside the Gaza Strip which has met with widespread criticisms around the world.
The IDF has claimed that it has killed many Hamas operatives since commencement of offensives inside the Gaza Strip.
