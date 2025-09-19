1 killed, 11 missing in Uttarakhand landslide

Gopeshwar: One person has been killed, 11 people are feared trapped under debris and 20 have been injured as landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rain flattened more than 30 houses in four villages of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Thursday.

One body was recovered from the debris, while three people -- two women and a child -- were rescued alive in Kuntari Lagaphali village, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Dehradun said.