Live
- iPhone 17 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Bank Discounts and Offers Announced
- AP Cabinet Meeting Today: Key Proposals on the Agenda
- Accelerate asset monetisation in rly, roads: Sebi chief
- India not yet ready for single-rate GST: FM
- Smartphone exports zoom ahead by 55%
- India, US trade talks progressing on right path: Goyal
- GST 2.0: Maruti cuts car prices up to Rs 1.29L
- EO inspects MTVAC
- A Feast For The Eyes… Hyderabad basks in green glory as grand nursery mela kicks off
- Vande Bharat Express gets additional halt at Sirpur Kaghaznagar
1 killed, 11 missing in Uttarakhand landslide
Highlights
Gopeshwar: One person has been killed, 11 people are feared trapped under debris and 20 have been injured as landslides and flooding triggered by...
Gopeshwar: One person has been killed, 11 people are feared trapped under debris and 20 have been injured as landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rain flattened more than 30 houses in four villages of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Thursday.
One body was recovered from the debris, while three people -- two women and a child -- were rescued alive in Kuntari Lagaphali village, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Dehradun said.
Next Story