1 killed in Thane factory blast

Thane (Maharashtra):One person was killed and two others injured in a blast that ripped through a private chemical factory in Maharashtra here on Wednesday, officials said.

The explosion, followed by a fire took place in a dryer in the factory in the MIDC complex in Badlapur around 9 a.m. There were many other employees working in the morning shift when the explosion took place.

The company has been identified as K.J. Remedies and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The cause of the blast is not yet known. The injured were shifted to hospital.