103 govt schools in Jharkhand have no students; 7,930 schools operate with just one teacher

Ranchi: A staggering 103 government schools in Jharkhand are operating without a single student, while 17 teachers remain posted in these schools. Additionally, 7,930 schools across the state function with just one teacher, catering to a total of 3,81,455 students.

This alarming revelation came to light in the Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday, where the state government presented these figures in response to a question raised by an MLA.

Raising the issue, BJP MLA from Dhanbad, Raj Sinha, said that a significant number of teachers were drawing salaries despite there being no students in their schools.

"Is it not true that there are no students in 199 schools, yet 398 teachers continue to be employed there?" he asked.

The lawmaker further pointed out that several government school buildings were being misused -- some encroached upon by private entities, some converted into commercial spaces, and others becoming hubs for illicit activities like alcohol consumption at night.

"Why doesn't the government shut these schools instead of letting them deteriorate?" he questioned.

Responding to the concerns, Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren acknowledged the decline in student enrolment and the uneven distribution of teachers across schools.

However, he asserted that simply transferring teachers from student-less schools to understaffed ones would not be a viable solution. "This would further lead to a decline in the number of children attending schools. Instead, we are focusing on initiatives like the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ to increase student enrolment," he said.

Under this initiative, school teachers and students visit the homes of dropouts, encouraging them to return to school. "Efforts are being made to create awareness among parents and communities to bring children back into the education system," he added.

On addressing the shortage of teachers, Ramdas Soren informed the Assembly that the government is in the process of appointing 26,001 assistant professors for elementary schools. "Once we receive recommendations from the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), appropriate action will be taken to maintain the student-teacher ratio in schools," he stated.