14th century Odia inscription in Bissamcuttack deciphered

Berhampur: A rare stone inscription, dating back to the glorious era of Eastern Ganga dynasty, discovered at Bissamcuttack in Rayagada district, has finally been deciphered -- unveiling names, titles and fragments of history lost to time.

Originally rescued in the year 2000 by heritage enthusiast and researcher Sriranga Nayak, this priceless relic was nearly reduced to rubble at a local quarry. Nayak, acting swiftly on a tip, saved the stone slab, engraved with timeworn yet distinct Odia script, and sheltered it within his personal treasure trove, the Adikanda Sangrahalaya. The slab was later transferred to the District Sanskriti Bhavana in Rayagada for safekeeping.

It was only recently, on July 10, that the text was brought to light by eminent epigraphist Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, who meticulously deciphered it at the very museum where it was once given refuge. The inscription, comprising five lines, mentions Sarabana Parija, son of Gobinda and grandson of Basupati, a warrior of note. Though fractured, split in two during quarrying, the stone still echoes the spirit of its time. Adhikari, through expert palaeographic study, dates it to 14th century CE.

Beyond the script, the stone bears the faint figure of a quadruped animal, possibly the vahana or emblem of the official mentioned, adding a sacred visual element to the narrative. Sriranga Nayak emphasised Bissamcuttack’s erstwhile glory as a flourishing capital under the Eastern Gangas. Two previous inscriptions from the area, one from Taruballi (modern Therubali) and another from Bissamcuttack, were earlier deciphered by the late Snigdha Tripathi, enriching the region’s historical tapestry.

According to Bishnu Adhikari, the individuals referenced may have been royal retainers or military commanders under a sub-lineage of the Ganga dynasty, perhaps descendants of the once-powerful King Dadarnna Deva. Titles like Basupati or Bhupati denote high-ranking senapatis entrusted with safeguarding the realm.

This newly deciphered epigraph now joins the distinguished list of inscriptions from Padmapur, Therubali, and Bissamcuttack, forming the fourth major epigraphic record of the region. Deepak Kumar Nayak, noted archaeologist, hailed this as a historic milestone, further enriching Odisha’s growing legacy of epigraphy.

The revelation has kindled a surge of cultural pride and scholarly interest among historians and locals alike, reaffirming Bissamcuttack’s place as a beacon of Odisha’s medieval heritage.