1st time Eid namaz not on roads: LG

New Delhi : Lt Governor VK Saxena said this year's Eid was perhaps for the first time in the history of Delhi that 'namaz' was offered inside mosques and not on the roads, and added that it was an excellent example of harmony and co-existence.

Saxena greeted people on the occasion of Eid on Thursday and said this showed that all the issues could be solved with mutual discussions and goodwill.



In a series of posts on X, Saxena said nowhere in Delhi namaz was offered on the road and that there was no "untoward incident" anywhere.



"Reiterating the greetings of Eid-ul-Fitr, I heartily thank the Imams of all the mosques and Eidgahs of Delhi and all our Muslim brothers for offering prayers inside the mosque premises," L-G Saxena wrote on X in Hindi. He said that by organising and offering prayers inside the mosque premises, albeit at staggered timings, the 'imams' and members of the Muslim community "ensured that traffic on the roads was not affected, and no untoward incident took place and the common people did not face any problem.

