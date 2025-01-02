2024 warmest year since 1901: IMD

New Delhi: The year 2024 was the warmest on record in India since 1901, with the average minimum temperature settling 0.90 degrees Celsius above the long-period average.

The annual mean land surface air temperature across India in 2024 was 0.65 degrees Celsius above the long-term average (1991-2020 period), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteoro-logical Department (IMD), said at a virtual press briefing.

The year 2024 now ranks as the warmest year on record since 1901, surpassing 2016, which had rec-orded a mean land surface air temperature 0.54 degrees Celsius above normal.

According to the European climate agency Copernicus, 2024 likely ended as the warmest year on rec-ord and the first year with a global average temperature 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial lev-els.

A yearly review report by two groups of climate scientists -- World Weather Attribution and Climate Central -- said that the world experienced an average of 41 more days of dangerous heat in 2024.

Minimum temperatures are expected to be higher than normal in most parts of India in January, ex-cept in some areas of eastern, northwest, and west-central regions, the India Meteorological Depart-ment (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Maximum temperatures are also likely to be above normal for most parts of the country, except in parts of northwest, central and eastern India, and central parts of the southern peninsula, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said during a virtual press briefing.

Western and northern parts of central India are expected to experience more cold wave days than usual during January, he said.

The IMD said rainfall in north India during January to March is likely to be below normal, with less than 86 per cent of the long-period average (LPA).